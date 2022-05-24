South Africa Leading Index Rises In March

(RTTNews) - South Africa's composite leading index increased in March, survey data from the South African Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.

The composite leading index rose 0.6 percent month-on-month to 128.0 in March from 127.2 in February.

Compared to a year ago, the increase was 0.5 percent.

Among the nine available components, increases in six outweighed decreases in the remaining three. Data on two components were unavailable.

The largest contribution came from increases in the US dollar-denominated export commodity price index and an acceleration in the six-month smoothed growth rate in the real M1 money supply.

The coincident index remained unchanged at 95.9 in February.

The lagging indicator rose 1.0 percent monthly to 93.7 in February from 92.8 in the prior month.