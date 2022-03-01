01.03.2022 15:33:56

South Africa Manufacturing Growth Improves

(RTTNews) - South Africa's manufacturing growth strengthened in February, with increases across the board, results of a monthly survey by the Bureau of Economic Research showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 58.6 after a three-point rise to 57.1 in January.

"The improvement was driven by increases in all five sub-components making up the headline PMI, suggesting that the manufacturing sector continued to fare well during the second month of the year," the think tank said.

