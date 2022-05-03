03.05.2022 15:42:19

South Africa Manufacturing Growth Weakest Since July 2021

(RTTNews) - South Africa's manufacturing sector expanded in April at the slowest pace in ten months as business activity and demand was hurt by devastating flooding in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, results of a monthly survey by the Bureau of Economic Research showed Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, fell notably to 50.7 in April from 60.0 in March. A reading above 50 suggests growth in activity.

The reading was the lowest since July 2021 when unprecedented looting and rioting shook local production and demand, BER said.

