27.01.2022 13:24:57
South Africa Producer Price Inflation Accelerates Further
(RTTNews) - South Africa's producer price inflation accelerated for a fifth straight month in December to a historical high, preliminary data from Statistics South Africa showed Thursday.
The producer price index climbed 10.8 percent year-on-year following a 9.6 percent rise in November. Economists had forecast 10.2 percent inflation.
The latest increase was the highest since the series began in 2012.
The main contributors to the headline PPI annual inflation rate were coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products; food products, beverages and tobacco products; and metals, machinery, equipment and computing equipment, the agency said.
Producer prices surged 23.1 percent year-on-year in the intermediate goods sector.
Compared to the previous month, producer prices rose 1.3 percent in December. Prices rose 15.4 percent in the energy sector and 5.9 percent in the mining sector.
The annual average producer price inflation for 2021 was 7.1 percent versus 2.6 percent in the previous year.
