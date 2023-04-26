Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand - Kurs (GBP - ZAR)
|
26.04.2023 14:30:35
South Africa Producer Price Inflation At 13-Month Low
(RTTNews) - South Africa's producer price inflation slowed to a 13-month low in March, Statistics South Africa reported Wednesday.
Producer prices registered a double-digit annual growth of 10.6 percent, slower than the 12.2 percent rise in February. This was the lowest rate since February 2022 and remained below forecast of 11.0 percent.
The main contributors to the annual inflation were coke and petroleum, food products, metal and machinery and transport equipments.
The producer price index for mining surged 17.1 percent and that of electricity and water moved up 10.1 percent Prices of intermediate goods gained 5.0 percent and the PPI of agriculture, forestry and fishing grew 7.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.0 percent in March, weaker than the expected rate of 1.4 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Zahlenflut: ATX dreht trotz starker Vorgaben ins Minus -- DAX rutscht auf rotes Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Aufschlägen zum Monatsende
Der ATX profitiert nicht von den starken US-Vorgaben. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag nach einem starken Start abwärts. An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Freitag die Käufer.