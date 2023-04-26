South Africa Producer Price Inflation At 13-Month Low

(RTTNews) - South Africa's producer price inflation slowed to a 13-month low in March, Statistics South Africa reported Wednesday.

Producer prices registered a double-digit annual growth of 10.6 percent, slower than the 12.2 percent rise in February. This was the lowest rate since February 2022 and remained below forecast of 11.0 percent.

The main contributors to the annual inflation were coke and petroleum, food products, metal and machinery and transport equipments.

The producer price index for mining surged 17.1 percent and that of electricity and water moved up 10.1 percent Prices of intermediate goods gained 5.0 percent and the PPI of agriculture, forestry and fishing grew 7.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.0 percent in March, weaker than the expected rate of 1.4 percent.