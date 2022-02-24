South Africa Producer Price Inflation Slows In January

(RTTNews) - South Africa's producer price inflation eased in January, but remained strong, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

The producer price index rose 10.1 percent year-on-year in January, after a 10.8 percent increase in December. Economists had expected inflation to rise 10.5 percent.

The main contribution for the increase in prices came from coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, metals, machinery, equipment and computing equipment, and food products, beverages and tobacco products in January.

Producer prices for the mining industry gained 6.4 percent annually in January and prices for electricity and water increased 16.1 percent.

Prices for agriculture, forestry and fishing, and intermediate goods rose by 6.9 percent and 21.0 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in January. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.4 percent.