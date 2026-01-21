Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand

21,7465
 ZAR
-0,1165
-0,53 %
21.01.2026 13:51:27

South Africa Retail Sales Growth Improves In November

(RTTNews) - South Africa's retail sales growth accelerated for the first time in four months in November, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 3.5 percent yearly in November, faster than the 3.0 percent stable increase in October.

Sales of pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics, and toiletries grew the most, by 10.1 percent annually in November, followed by household furniture, appliances, and equipment by 8.9 percent. Sales of hardware, paint, and glass were 3.9 percent higher.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.6 percent in November versus a 1.0 percent increase in the prior month.

