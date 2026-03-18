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18.03.2026 14:22:23

South Africa Retail Sales Growth Rebounds In January

(RTTNews) - South Africa's retail sales growth quickened in January after easing in the previous month, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 2.5 percent increase in the prior month.

Sales of household furniture, appliances, and equipment grew the most by 10.7 percent from last year, and those of textiles, clothing, and leather goods expanded by 9.9 percent. Demand for hardware, paint, and glass rose 4.6 percent, while sales of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores dropped 6.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rebounded 0.9 percent in January versus a 0.5 percent fall in December.

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