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17.06.2026 13:26:53

South Africa Retail Sales Growth Weakest In 19 Months

(RTTNews) - South Africa's retail sales growth moderated to the lowest level in just over one-and- -a-half years in April, Statistics South Africa reported Wednesday.

Retail sales registered an annual increase of 1.3 percent in April, slower than the 2.5 percent rise in March. Moreover, this was the weakest growth since September 2024, when sales advanced 1.1 percent.

The slowdown in growth was largely due to a 0.7 percent fall in sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear and leather goods. The annual sales growth in household, furniture, appliances, and equipment eased to 8.8 percent from 10.8 percent. Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores recovered 0.4 percent.

Month-on-month, retail sales rose 0.9 percent after a 0.1 percent rebound in the prior month.

In the three months to April, retail sales decreased 0.3 percent from the previous three months.

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