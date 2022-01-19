|
19.01.2022 13:00:50
South Africa Retail Sales Rise Further In November
(RTTNews) - South Africa's retail sales increased for the third month in a row in November, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.
Retail sales rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.9 percent increase in October. Economists had forecast a 1.9 percent growth.
The largest contribution came from retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods, and general dealers.
On a month-on-month basis, retail sales increased 1.9 percent in November, after a 1.3 percent drop in the previous month.
In the three months ended in November, retail sales increased 4.1 percent, after remaining unchanged in the preceding three months.
