18.05.2023 14:53:37

South Africa Wholesale Sales Fall 1.4%

(RTTNews) - South Africa's wholesale trade fell for the sixth straight month in March, and at a faster pace, preliminary data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

At constant prices, wholesale sales dropped an unadjusted 1.4 percent year-on-year in March after a slight 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in March, reversing a 2.1 percent rise in February.

During the first quarter, total wholesale trade grew only 0.1 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2022.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor Handelsstart fester -- DAX im Plus erwartet -- Asiens Märkte uneins
Am heimischen wie auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden am Freitag Pluszeichen erwartet. Am Freitag können sich die größten Börsen in Asien nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen