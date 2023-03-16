Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand - Kurs (GBP - ZAR)
16.03.2023 14:30:40
South Africa Wholesale Sales Fall 3.6%
(RTTNews) - South Africa's wholesale trade fell for the fourth straight month in January, and at a faster pace, preliminary data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.
Wholesale sales dropped an unadjusted 3.6 percent year-on-year in January, after a 2.2 percent decline in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, wholesale sales rebounded a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in January, following a 3.6 percent fall in the prior month.
For the three months ended in January, wholesale sales slid 1.7 percent, which was worse than the 0.6 percent decrease in the previous three months ended in December.
