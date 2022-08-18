Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand - Kurs (GBP - ZAR)
18.08.2022 12:23:34
South Africa Wholesale Sales Fall For Third Month
(RTTNews) - South Africa's wholesale trade fell for the third straight month in June, and at a faster pace, preliminary data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.
Wholesale sales dropped an unadjusted 4.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.3 percent decline in May.
On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in March, in contrast to a 3.5 percent rise in the prior month.
For the three months ended in March, wholesale sales slid 5.6 percent, following a 2.2 percent decrease in the previous three months ended in May.
