18.08.2022 12:23:34

South Africa Wholesale Sales Fall For Third Month

(RTTNews) - South Africa's wholesale trade fell for the third straight month in June, and at a faster pace, preliminary data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales dropped an unadjusted 4.3 percent year-on-year in June, after a 2.3 percent decline in May.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent in March, in contrast to a 3.5 percent rise in the prior month.

For the three months ended in March, wholesale sales slid 5.6 percent, following a 2.2 percent decrease in the previous three months ended in May.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen vor schwächerem Start -- ATX im Minus -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Die US-Börsen bewegen sich vorbörslich in der Verlustzone. Am heimischen Markt geht es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen