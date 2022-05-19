19.05.2022 12:23:13

South Africa Wholesale Sales Growth Slows In March

(RTTNews) - South Africa's wholesale trade rose for the fifth month in a row in March, albeit at a softer pace, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales rose an unadjusted 2.6 percent year-on-year in March, after a 7.2 percent growth in February.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent in March, after a 0.7 percent growth in the previous month.

For the three months ended in March, wholesale sales rose 3.8 percent, following a 2.4 percent increase in the previous three months ended in February.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versöhnlicher Wochenausklang: ATX springt hoch -- DAX steigt über 14.000 Punkte -- Asiatische Börsen erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legen am Freitag deutlich zu. Auch die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich erholt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen