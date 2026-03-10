South African GDP Expands 0.4% In Q4

(RTTNews) - The South African economy expanded at a slightly faster pace in the fourth quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

In real terms, gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent sequentially after a 0.3 percent increase in the third quarter. Meanwhile, economists had expected a stable growth of 0.3 percent.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household final consumption expenditure grew 1.2 percent, and government consumption rose 0.5 percent. Gross fixed capital formation advanced 1.3 percent, while change in inventories dropped 0.5 percent.

Net foreign demand also contributed negatively as exports fell 0.6 percent amid a 0.5 percent rise in imports.

The annual growth in GDP moderated to 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.1 percent in the third quarter.

During the year 2025, the South African economy expanded 1.4 percent compared to a 0.4 percent rise in 2024.