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18.03.2026 10:09:10

South African Inflation Eases To 3.0%, Lowest In 8 Months

(RTTNews) - South Africa's consumer price inflation softened more-than-expected in February to the lowest level in eight months, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 3.5 percent increase in the prior month. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in June 2025. The expected increase was 3.1 percent.

Transport charges were 2.1 percent less expensive amid a 10.1 percent sharp fall in fuel costs.

Costs for information and communication rose only 0.5 percent, and housing and utility prices climbed at a stable rate of 4.8 percent. Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 3.7 percent from 4.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in February.

Excluding food and non-alcoholic beverages, fuel, and energy, core inflation also softened to 3.0 percent from 3.4 percent in January.

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