Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand - Kurs (GBP - ZAR)
|
20.09.2023 11:26:49
South African Inflation Rises Slightly To 4.8%
(RTTNews) - South Africa's consumer price inflation increased marginally in August after easing to a 2-year low in July, in line with expectations, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.
The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 4.8 percent year-on-year in August, following a 4.7 percent increase in June.
In addition, the inflation rate remained within the Reserve Bank's target range of 3-6 percent.
The core inflation, which excludes prices of non-alcoholic beverages, fuels, and energy, also rose somewhat to 4.8 percent in August from 4.7 percent in July, as expected.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 8.0 percent in August from last year, and those for housing and utilities increased 5.5 percent.
On the other hand, transport costs dropped 0.8 percent amid a 11.7 percent plunge in fuel prices.
On a month-on-month basis, both consumer and core prices increased by 0.3 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFalkenhafte Geldpolitk belastet: Dow beendet Handel im Minus -- ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich mit schwacher Performance -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
An der Wall Street waren am Donnerstag Verluste zu beobachten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel deutlich abwärts. Auch an der deutschen Börse hielten am Donnerstag die Verkäufer das Ruder in der Hand. In Fernost dominierten am Donnerstag die Bären.