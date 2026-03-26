South African Producer Price Inflation Eases To 7-month Low

(RTTNews) - South Africa's producer price inflation moderated in February to the lowest level in seven months, Statistics South Africa reported Thursday.

The producer price index rose 1.8 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the 2.2 percent increase in January. Further, this was the slowest rate since July last year, when prices had risen 1.5 percent.

The overall price growth was driven by a 30.3 percent surge in mining prices. Costs for electricity and water also grew sharply by 15.4 percent, and those for intermediate manufactured goods rose by 7.8 percent. On the other hand, prices for the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors showed a decrease of 5.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat in February.