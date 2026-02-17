|
17.02.2026 11:50:33
South African Unemployment Rate Falls In Q4
(RTTNews) - South Africa's jobless rate decreased slightly in the final quarter of 2025, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.
The jobless rate dropped to 31.4 percent in the fourth quarter from 31.9 percent in the third quarter.
In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was also 31.9 percent.
The number of unemployed people declined to 7.836 million in the fourth quarter from 8.007 million in the previous quarter.
The employment rate stood at 40.6 percent versus 40.7 percent in the third quarter.
The number of employed persons increased by 44,000 to 17.099 million in the December quarter from 17.055 million in the September quarter.
