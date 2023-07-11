Britische Pfund - Südafrikanischer Rand - Kurs (GBP - ZAR)
South Africa's Manufacturing Output Expands 2.5%
(RTTNews) - South Africa's manufacturing output grew for the second straight month in May, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.
Manufacturing production rose 2.5 percent year-over-year in May, though slower than the 3.6 percent gain in April. Economists had forecast a 2.3 percent increase for the month.
More production of motor vehicles, parts and accessories, other transport equipment, basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal goods, metal products, and machinery were the main positive contributors to the annual growth.
On a monthly basis, manufacturing production decreased 1.3 percent from April, when it advanced by 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, it was expected to increase slightly, by 0.1 percent.
