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01.05.2026 02:07:02

South Korea April Trade Surplus $23.77 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $23.77 billion in April, the Customs Office said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of $23.00 billion following the $26.24 billion surplus in March.

Exports surged 48.0 percent on year, again topping forecasts for an increase of 44.9 percent after spiking 49.2 percent in the previous month.

Imports were up an annual 16.7 percent versus forecasts for a gain of 13.1 percent and up from 13.2 percent a month earlier.

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