South Korea August Current Account Surplus $6.60 Billion
(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $6.60 billion in August, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - down from $8.97 billion in July.
The goods account saw a 6.59 $billion surplus as exports increased annually by 7.1 percent to $57.45 billion and imports increased 4.9 percent to $50.86 billion.
The services account posted a $1.23 billion deficit owing to deficits in the travel and in the manufacturing services accounts.
The primary income account had a $1.69 billion surplus due to an increase in the income on equity. The secondary income account saw a $0.46 billion deficit.
Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $4.93 billion during August.
