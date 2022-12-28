South Korea Business Confidence Falls In December

(RTTNews) - Business sentiment in South Korea weakened in December, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday.

The Business Survey Index on business conditions in the manufacturing sector fell to 71 in December from 74.0 in November.

At the same time, the outlook weakened further, with the index falling to 68.0 for January from 69.0.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for December remained unchanged at 76, and the outlook for the following month fell by 5 points to 72.

The Economic Sentiment Index, which combines the BSI and the Consumer Survey Index, for December was 91.7, up 0.3 points from November.

The survey was conducted among 3,255 companies between December 13 and 20.