South Korea Business Confidence Improves Slightly, Outlook Fades

(RTTNews) - Business sentiment in South Korea improved for the first time in three months in September, though marginally, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday.

The Business Survey Index on business conditions in the manufacturing sector rose to 68 in September from 67 in August.

Nevertheless, the outlook weakened in September, with the index falling to 67 from 69.0.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the business morale index strengthened by 2 points to 77, while the outlook for the same month rose somewhat to 77 from 76 in the prior month.

The Economic Sentiment Index, which combines the BSI and the Consumer Survey Index, for September was 92.7, down from 94.0 in the prior month.

The survey was conducted among 2,713 companies between August 12 and 19.