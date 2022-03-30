30.03.2022 23:15:09

South Korea Business Confidence Index Slumps In March - BoK

(RTTNews) - Business confidence in South Korea took a big hit in March, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Thursday with a Business Survey Index score of 84 (83 seasonally adjusted) - down from 91 in February.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for March 2022 was 81, unchanged from the previous month - but the outlook for the following month fell by 2 points to 82.

After seasonal adjustment, the BSI for March 2022 was 81, down 3 points from February, and that for the outlook for the following month also fell by 4 points to 81.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI)-a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) - for March was 103.4, down 2.3 points from February.

