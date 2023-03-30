South Korea Business Confidence Rises In March - BoK

(RTTNews) - Business sentiment in South Korea improved slightly in March after falling in the previous month, results of the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Thursday.

The Business Survey Index on business conditions in the manufacturing sector rose to 70.0 in March, up from 63.0 in February.

Also, the outlook for the following months gained to 69.0 from 66.0 in February.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for March was 74, up 1 points from the previous month. The measure for the outlook for the following month also rose by a point to 75.

The Economic Sentiment Index, which combines the business morale index and the consumer confidence index, for March was 91.5, down 0.1 points from February.