South Korea Business Sentiment Dips In January - BoK

(RTTNews) - Business confidence in South Korea ebbed in January, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Friday with a Business Survey Index score of 66.0 - down from 71.0 in December.

The outlook for the following month also fell by 3 points to 65.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for January 2023 was 71, down 5 points from the previous month, and the outlook for the following month also fell by 2 points to 70.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI)-a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) - for January 2023 was 90.1, down 1.4 points from December 2022.