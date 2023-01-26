Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
26.01.2023 22:20:09
South Korea Business Sentiment Dips In January - BoK
(RTTNews) - Business confidence in South Korea ebbed in January, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Friday with a Business Survey Index score of 66.0 - down from 71.0 in December.
The outlook for the following month also fell by 3 points to 65.
In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for January 2023 was 71, down 5 points from the previous month, and the outlook for the following month also fell by 2 points to 70.
The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI)-a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) - for January 2023 was 90.1, down 1.4 points from December 2022.
