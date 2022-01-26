|
26.01.2022 22:12:58
South Korea Business Sentiment Index Falls To 90 In January - BoK
(RTTNews) - Manufacturing business conditions in South Korea deteriorated in January, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday as its Business Survey Index fell to a score of 90 in January from 95 in December.
The outlook also came in at 90, down from 92 a month earlier.
In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for January was 83, up 1 point from the previous month, while the outlook for the following month also rose by 4 points to 82.
The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) - a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) - for January was 105.6, up 1.1 points from December.
