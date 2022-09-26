Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
26.09.2022 23:22:34
South Korea Consumer Confidence Improves In September - BoK
(RTTNews) - Consumer confidence in South Korea strengthened in September, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday with a consumer sentiment survey reading of 91.4 - up from 88.8 in August.
Consumer sentiment for current living standards was two points higher than in August at 85, and that outlook was three points higher at 86.
Consumer sentiment related to future household income was two points higher than in August at 96, while the outlook was one point lower at 109.
Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was three points higher at 50, and the outlook was four points higher at 62.
The expected inflation rate for the upcoming year was 4.2 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVersuch einer Bodenbildung: US-Anleger schicken Dow & Co. abwärts -- ATX letztlich unter der Nulllinie -- DAX zu Handelsschluss tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handelstag niedriger
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen. Der DAX notierte in einem volatilen Handel letztlich im Minus. Die Wall Street tendierte am ersten Tag der neuen Handelswoche schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in schwacher Verfassung.