South Korea Consumer Confidence Weakens In October

(RTTNews) - South Korea's consumer confidence weakened in October after improving a month ago, survey results from Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 88.8 from 91.4 in the previous month.

Among sub-indicators, the measures for current and future living standard dropped two points each to 83 and 84, respectively.

The index measuring future household income decreased two points to 94, while that concerning future household spending gained one point to 110.

The survey showed that household sentiment concerning current domestic economic situation was three points lower than in September, at 47, and that concerning future economic conditions was six points lower than in the previous month, at 56.

The inflation for the coming year is seen at 4.3 percent. The survey was conducted among 2,500 households between October 7 and 17.