Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
25.10.2022 07:45:37
South Korea Consumer Confidence Weakens In October
(RTTNews) - South Korea's consumer confidence weakened in October after improving a month ago, survey results from Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.
The consumer confidence index fell to 88.8 from 91.4 in the previous month.
Among sub-indicators, the measures for current and future living standard dropped two points each to 83 and 84, respectively.
The index measuring future household income decreased two points to 94, while that concerning future household spending gained one point to 110.
The survey showed that household sentiment concerning current domestic economic situation was three points lower than in September, at 47, and that concerning future economic conditions was six points lower than in the previous month, at 56.
The inflation for the coming year is seen at 4.3 percent. The survey was conducted among 2,500 households between October 7 and 17.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Hoffen auf weniger Zinsanhebungen durch die Fed: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Dienstag von Schwankungen geprägt, letztlich ging es jedoch aufwärts. Auch der DAX kehrte im Handelsverlauf in den grünen Bereich zurück. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Aufschlägen. In Fernost schlossen die Märkte uneinheitlich.