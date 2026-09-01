Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 857,06
 KRW
3,37
0,18 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
02.09.2026 01:14:15

South Korea Consumer Prices Rise 0.2% In August

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in August, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That was beneath expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 0.2 percent contraction in July.

On a yearly basis, inflation was up 3.1 percent - shy of expectations for an increase of 3.2 percent and up from 2.8 percent in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

01.09.26 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot
01.09.26 August 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
31.08.26 August 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
31.08.26 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Wall Street schliesslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Handel am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitt kräftige Verluste. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich im Minus. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich mit negativen Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen