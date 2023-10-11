South Korea Current Account Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - South Korea will on Wednesday release August figures for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the current account surplus was $3.58 billion.

Australia will see October results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank; in September, the index was down 1.5 percent.

Japan will provide August figures for machine tool orders; in July, orders tumbled 17.6 percent on year.

China will release September figures for its M2 money stock and for new loans. M2 is called steady at 10.6 percent, while new loans are pegged at NCY2.500 trillion - up from CNY1.360 trillion in August.

Taiwan will see September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 14.15 percent on year after slumping 22.90 percent in August. Exports are called lower by an annual 3.0 percent after shedding 7.3 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $7.50 billion, down from $8.59 billion a month earlier.