Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
10.01.2023 00:07:13
South Korea Current Account Slips To Deficit In November
(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account deficit of $0.62 billion in November, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - following the $0.883 billion surplus in October.
The goods account recorded a $1.57 billion deficit, down from the $6.07 billion surplus one year earlier.
The services account deficit increased from $0.27 billion one year earlier to $0.34 billion in November 2022, owing to a decrease in the transport account surplus.
The primary income account surplus increased from $1.17 billion last year to $1.43 billion in November 2022, in line with an increase in the income on equity.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten Handel: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer aus der Sitzung -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der DAX gab ebenfalls nach. Die Wall Street notiert in einem ruhigen Dienstagshandel nahe der Nulllinie. Die Märkte in Fernost schlugen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.