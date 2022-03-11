South Korea Current Account Surplus Falls To $1.81 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea had a current account surplus of $1.81 billion in January, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - down from $6.06 billion in December.

The goods account surplus decreased to $0.67 billion, compared to the $5.58 billion figure in January 2021.

The services account deficit decreased to $0.45 billion, from $0.93 billion in January last year, owing to a large surplus in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus decreased from $2.57 billion the year previously to $1.88 billion in January 2022, in line with a decrease in the income on equity.