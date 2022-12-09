09.12.2022 00:17:47

South Korea Current Account Surplus Shrinks To $0.88 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $0.88 billion in October, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - down from $1.58 billion in September.

The goods account saw a $1.48 billion deficit, down from the $6.10 billion surplus one year earlier.

The services account surplus decreased from $0.64 billion last year to $0.05 billion in October 2022, owing to a decrease in the transport account surplus.

The primary income account surplus increased from $1.25 billion dollars the year previously to $2.26 billion dollars in October 2022, in line with an increase in the income on equity.

The secondary income account recorded a $0.05 billion dollar surplus.

