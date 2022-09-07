07.09.2022 01:10:11

South Korea Current Account Surplus Shrinks To $1.09 Billion

(RTTNews) - The current account balance in South Korea came in at a $1.09 billion surplus in July, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - down from $5.61 billion in June.

The goods account saw a $1.18 billion deficit, down from the $5.55 billion surplus a year earlier.

The services account recorded a $0.34 billion surplus, up from the $0.28 billion deficit in 2021, owing to a large surplus in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus fell from $2.84 billion last year to $2.27 billion in July 2022.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street zum Handelsende im Plus -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. In Fernost ging es für die meisten Märkte abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen