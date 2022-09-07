Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
South Korea Current Account Surplus Shrinks To $1.09 Billion
(RTTNews) - The current account balance in South Korea came in at a $1.09 billion surplus in July, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - down from $5.61 billion in June.
The goods account saw a $1.18 billion deficit, down from the $5.55 billion surplus a year earlier.
The services account recorded a $0.34 billion surplus, up from the $0.28 billion deficit in 2021, owing to a large surplus in the transport account.
The primary income account surplus fell from $2.84 billion last year to $2.27 billion in July 2022.
