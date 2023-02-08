Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
08.02.2023 01:20:01
South Korea December Current Account Surplus $2.68 Billion
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $2.68 billion in December, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - following the $0.22 billion shortfall in November.
The goods account saw a $0.48 billion deficit, down from the $4.43 billion surplus a year earlier.
The services account deficit increased to $1.39 billion, from $0.76 billion in December the year prior, owing to a decrease in the transport account surplus.
The primary income account surplus increased from $3.49 billion the year previously to 4.79 billion dollars in December 2022.
The secondary income account saw a $0.24 billion deficit.
Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $5.06 billion during December, increasing by $38.83 billion for the year 2022 as a whole.
Direct investment assets increased by $5.51 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $2.48 billion.
There was a $4.37 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $3.05 billion decrease in portfolio investment liabilities.
Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.18 billion.
In terms of other investments, there was a decrease of $14.63 billion in assets and a decrease of $5.17 billion in liabilities.
Reserve assets increased by $3.89 billion.
For all of 2022, the current account surplus was $29.83 billion, following the $85.23 billion surplus in 2021.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAussagen von Fed-Chef Powell im Zentrum des Interesses: ATX und DAX beenden Sitzung im Plus -- Wall Street letztlich in Rot -- Asien mit Abgaben zum Handelsschluss
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Die Aktienkurse an der Wall Street verlieren und können damit nicht an die Vortagesgewinne anknüpfen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.