South Korea December Current Account Surplus $6.06 Billion

(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $6.06 billion in December, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That was down from the downwardly revised $6.82 billion surplus in November (originally $7.16 billion).

For all of 2021, the current account surplus was $88.30 billion - up from $75.90 billion in 2020.

The goods account surplus decreased to $4.48 billion, compared to the $10.60 billion figure in December 2020.

The services account deficit decreased to $0.24 billion, from $0.44 billion in December last year, owing to an improvement in the transport account.

The primary income account surplus fell from $2.59 billion the year previously to $2.47 billion in December 2021.

The secondary income account recorded a $0.65 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $7.23 billion during December, increasing by $76.78 billion for the year 2021 as a whole.

Direct investment assets increased by $12.06 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $2.21 billion.

There was a $12.51 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $6.26 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.

Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.60 billion.

In terms of other investments, there was a decrease of $0.33 billion in assets and an increase of $7.02 billion in liabilities.

Reserve assets decreased by $2.12 billion.