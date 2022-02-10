|
10.02.2022 00:45:19
South Korea December Current Account Surplus $6.06 Billion
(RTTNews) - South Korea posted a current account surplus of $6.06 billion in December, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.
That was down from the downwardly revised $6.82 billion surplus in November (originally $7.16 billion).
For all of 2021, the current account surplus was $88.30 billion - up from $75.90 billion in 2020.
The goods account surplus decreased to $4.48 billion, compared to the $10.60 billion figure in December 2020.
The services account deficit decreased to $0.24 billion, from $0.44 billion in December last year, owing to an improvement in the transport account.
The primary income account surplus fell from $2.59 billion the year previously to $2.47 billion in December 2021.
The secondary income account recorded a $0.65 billion deficit.
Looking at the financial account, net assets increased by $7.23 billion during December, increasing by $76.78 billion for the year 2021 as a whole.
Direct investment assets increased by $12.06 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $2.21 billion.
There was a $12.51 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $6.26 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.
Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.60 billion.
In terms of other investments, there was a decrease of $0.33 billion in assets and an increase of $7.02 billion in liabilities.
Reserve assets decreased by $2.12 billion.
