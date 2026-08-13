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13.08.2026 23:18:31
South Korea Export Prices +0.1% On Month, +49.1% On Year In July
(RTTNews) - Export prices were up 1.0 percent on month in July, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - after easing 0.1 percent in June.
On a yearly basis, export prices surged 49.1 percent, up from 48.7 percent in the previous month.
Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine product exports rose 4.2 percent on month and 32.6 percent on year. Manufacturing product exports were up 0.1 percent on month and 49.1 percent on year.
Import prices fell 1.0 percent on month after slipping 4.2 percent in June; they were up 18.7 percent on year, easing from 20.9 percent a month earlier.
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