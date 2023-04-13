South Korea Export Prices Climb 2.0% In March

(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea were up 2.0 percent on month in March, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - accelerating from the 0.8 percent gain in February.

On a yearly basis, export prices tumbled 6.4 percent after slipping 2.6 percent in the previous month.

Individually, export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were down 2.3 percent on month and 6.6 percent on year, while manufacturing products rose 2.0 percent on month and fell 6.4 percent on year.

Import prices were up 0.8 percent on month and down 6.9 percent on year after rising 1.9 percent on month and easing 0.7 percent on year in February.