South Korea Export Prices Climb 4.0% On Month, 7.8% On Year In January

(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea jumped 4.0 percent on month in January, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - up from 0.6 percent in December.

On a yearly basis, export prices spiked 7.8 percent - up from the downwardly revised 5.0 percent (originally 5.5 percent) in December.

Individually, export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products were down 1.6 percent on month and up 6.4 percent on year, while prices for manufacturing products climbed 4.0 percent and 7.8 percent on year.

Import prices were up 0.4 percent on month and down 1.2 percent on year in January after gaining 0.9 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year in December.

Individually, import prices for raw material rose 0.9 percent on month and tumbled 9.7 percent on year and prices for consumer goods fell 1.4 percent on month and added 2.5 percent on year.