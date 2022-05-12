South Korea Export Prices Rise 1.0% In April

(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea advanced 1.0 percent on month in April, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - slowing from the 6.2 percent increase in March.

On a yearly basis, export prices jumped 21.4 percent, down from 23.4 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural exports rose 0.2 percent on month and 20.1 percent on year, while manufacturing products gained 1.0 percent on month and 21.4 percent on year.

Import prices sank 0.9 percent on month and surged 35.0 percent on year after spiking 7.9 percent on month and 35.9 percent on year in March.

Individually, prices for raw material imports fell 2.2 percent on month and skyrocketed 71.3 percent on year, while intermediate goods eased 0.1 percent on month and gained 27.8 percent on year and capital goods fell 0.7 percent on month and added 6.6 percent on year.