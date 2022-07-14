Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
South Korea Export Prices Rise 1.1% In June
(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea were up 1.1 percent on month in June, the Bank of Korea said on Friday - moderating from the 3.0 percent increase in May.
On a yearly basis, export prices climbed 23.7 percent, up from 23.4 percent in the previous month.
Individually, export prices for agricultural products fell 1.2 percent on month but rose 16.6 percent on year, while prices for manufacturing products rose 1.2 percent on month and 23.7 percent on year.
Import prices were up 0.5 percent on month and 33.6 percent on year in June, slowing from 3.8 percent on month and 36.5 percent on year in May.
Individually, prices for imports of raw materials were up 3.1 percent on month and 66.2 percent on year, intermediate goods fell 1.5 percent on month and gained 24.6 percent on year, capital goods rose 0.1 percent on month and 8.3 percent on year and consumer goods were flat on month and gained 9.7 percent on year.
