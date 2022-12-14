Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
14.12.2022 22:07:04
South Korea Export Prices Rise 8.6% On Year In November
(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea were up 8.6 percent on year in November, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - slowing from 13.5 percent in October.
Import prices climbed an annual 14.2 percent, easing from 19.8 percent in the previous month.
On a monthly basis, export prices fell 5.2 percent and import prices fell 5.3 percent.
Individually, exports of agriculture products fell 2.1 percent on month and gained8.1 percent on year, while manufacturing products sank 5.2 percent on month and advanced 8.6 percent on year.
Imports of raw materials dropped 8.0 percent on month and surged 25.2 percent on year, while intermediate goods fell 4.0 percent on month and gained 9.2 percent on year, capital goods slipped 2.8 percent on month and rallied10.0 percent on year and consumer goods fell 3.0 percent on month and rose 7.0 percent on year.
