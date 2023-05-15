South Korea Export Prices Sink 7.5% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea were down 7.5 percent on year in April, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - exceeded expectations for a decline of 9.0 percent following the 6.2 percent drop in March.

On a monthly basis, export prices rose 0.1 percent - slowing from 2.2 percent in April.

Individually, prices for agricultural and forestry exports shed 7.4 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year, while prices for manufacturing products dropped 7.5 percent on year and rose 0.1 percent on month.

Import prices dropped 5.8 percent on year and added 0.7 percent on month after slipping 6.9 percent on year and gaining 0.8 percent on month in March.

Individually, import prices for raw materials rose 1.9 percent on month and dropped 10.6 percent on year, while intermediate goods fell 0.4 percent on month and 6.4 percent on year, capital goods gained 1.6 percent on month and 7.4 percent on year and consumer goods perked 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.