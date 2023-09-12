South Korea Export Prices Slump 7.9% On Year In August

(RTTNews) - Producer prices in Japan were down 7.9 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - moderating from the 12.8 percent drop in July.

On a monthly basis, prices climbed 4.2 percent.

Individually, export prices for agricultural products fell 1.0 percent on month and 14.6 percent on year, while manufacturing products added 4.2 percent on month and fell 7.9 percent on year.

Import prices rose 4.4 percent on month and slumped 9.0 percent on year.

Individually, prices for raw materials were up 7.2 percent on month and down 14.5 percent on year, while intermediate goods rose 3.7 percent on month and lost 8.2 percent on year, capital goods gained 1.6 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year and consumer goods gained 1.9 percent on month and shed 3.0 percent on year.