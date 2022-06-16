South Korea Export Prices Spike 23.5% On Year In May

(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea jumped 23.5 percent on year in May, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - accelerating from 22.0 percent in April.

Individually, export prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products jumped 20.5 percent on year and manufacturing products climbed 23.5 percent.

Import prices surged an annual 36.3 percent, up from 35.4 percent in the previous month.

Individually, import prices for raw materials skyrocketed an annual 71.6 percent, while intermediate goods were up 28.6 percent, capital goods gained 8.1 percent and consumer goods rose 9.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, export prices rose 3.1 percent after adding 1.5 percent in April. Import prices gained 3.6 percent after sinking 0.6 percent a month earlier.