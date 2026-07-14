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14.07.2026 23:10:11

South Korea Export Prixes Surge 48.9% On Year

(RTTNews) - Export prices in South Korea were flat on month in June, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday, and surged 48.9 percent on an annual basis.

The Import Price Index decreased 4.4 percent on month and increased 20.6 percent on year in June.

The Export Volume Index jumped 29.8 percent and the Import Volume Index added 12.0 on year in June.

The Export Value Index surged 74.8 percent and the Import Value Index spiked 30.5 percent on year in June.

The Net Barter Terms of Trade Index increased by 15.6 percent on year in June.

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