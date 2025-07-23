South Korea GDP Climbs 0.6% In Q2

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2025, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That was in line with expectations following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous quarter.

Real gross domestic income (GDI) increased by 1.3 percent compared to the first quarter.

On an annualized basis, GDP improved 0.5 percent - exceeding forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the flat reading in the three months prior.