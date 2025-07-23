Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won

1 867,06
 KRW
-1,00
-0,05 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
24.07.2025 01:14:07

South Korea GDP Climbs 0.6% In Q2

(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2025, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.

That was in line with expectations following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous quarter.

Real gross domestic income (GDI) increased by 1.3 percent compared to the first quarter.

On an annualized basis, GDP improved 0.5 percent - exceeding forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the flat reading in the three months prior.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.07.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.07.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
19.07.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.07.25 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.25 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handelsdeal mit Japan: US Börsen letztlich fester - S&P 500 mit Rekord -- ATX und DAX schließen freundlich -- Nikkei 225 legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zugewinnen, auch der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete Aufschläge. An der Wall Street ging es ebenso nach oben. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich klar nordwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen