|
24.07.2025 01:14:07
South Korea GDP Climbs 0.6% In Q2
(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2025, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.
That was in line with expectations following the 0.2 percent contraction in the previous quarter.
Real gross domestic income (GDI) increased by 1.3 percent compared to the first quarter.
On an annualized basis, GDP improved 0.5 percent - exceeding forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the flat reading in the three months prior.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handelsdeal mit Japan: US Börsen letztlich fester - S&P 500 mit Rekord -- ATX und DAX schließen freundlich -- Nikkei 225 legt letztlich kräftig zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch zugewinnen, auch der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete Aufschläge. An der Wall Street ging es ebenso nach oben. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich klar nordwärts.