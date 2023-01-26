Britische Pfund - Südkoreanischer Won - Kurs (GBP - KRW)
|
26.01.2023 00:13:40
South Korea GDP Contracts 0.4% In Q4
(RTTNews) - South Korea's gross domestic product shrank a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday.
That missed expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.3 percent increase in the previous three months.
On an annualized basis, GDP expanded 1.4 percent - also shy of forecasts for a gain of 1.6 percent and slowing from 3.1 percent in the third quarter.
For all of 2022, South Korea's GDP expanded 2.6 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeuer Input von der Berichtssaison: ATX etwas höher -- DAX rutscht unter die Nulllinie -- Börsen in Honkong und Japan zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutscht am Donnerstag unter die Nulllinie. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fällt zurück. In Japan und Hongkong zeigten sich unterschiedliche Vorzeichen, in Festlandchina wird feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.